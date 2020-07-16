February 20, 1930 - July 13, 2020
Beloit, WI -- Margaret Marie Amann, 90, of Beloit, WI, died Monday, July 13, 2020 in Autumn Lake Healthcare Center. She was born February 20, 1930 in Turtle Township, WI, the daughter of Nathan H. and Catherine B. (Jones) McClellan. Margaret was a 1947 graduate of Hononegah High School. She married Kenneth B. Amann on July 5, 1952 in South Beloit, IL. He predeceased her on November 30, 1982. Margaret was formerly employed by Arlette Beauty Shop and Essar Salon. She was an avid bingo player and bowler for over 40 years. Margaret was a member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church.
Survivors include her sister-in-law, Donna McClellan; nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents; two infant sisters; infant brother and two brothers, Gerald McClellan and Donald McClellan.
Private Graveside service for Margaret will be held at East Lawn Cemetery. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI, assisted the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com
