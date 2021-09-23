February 27, 1928 - September 4, 2021
Rockton, IL - Margaret L. "Peg" Hayelan, 93, of Rockton, IL, passed away peacefully on Saturday September 4, 2021 at NorthPointe Terrace with hospice care. She was surrounded by her loved ones after a courageous fight with metastatic breast cancer.
She was born on February 27, 1928 in Beloit, WI, to Claude and Ethelyn (Douglass) Fisher. She lived in Rockton all but six years of her life.
Peg graduated from Hononegah High School in the class of 1946. She married Wayne Hayelan on June 3, 1950 at the Rockton Methodist Church and they celebrated 64 years together. Wayne died in October 2014.
She was an active member of the church for 78 years. She loved music and was involved as music coordinator, member of the Chancel Choir, Charter member of the Bicentennial Handbell Choir since 1984 and for many years she volunteered to recruit musicians to provide music for the summer months. Her mother taught her the notes on the piano at age five and she took piano lessons for many years. Peg gave piano lessons to several you ng people. She started playing duets with the church organist while in high school and continued this at various intervals during her lifetime. She also served on various committees at the church over the years including lay delegate to the Annual Conference for seven years. She served as chairman of fund raisers to purchase a new organ and handbells. For many years she volunteered for the Rockford Community Concert Association recruiting new members. Peg loved flower gardening and working in her yard and received garden of the month awards. Peg was a secretary at Manley Sand Company in Rockton for 14 years in the 1950-1960's.
After Wayne retired in 1990, they spent 23 winters in the lower Rio Grande Valley in south Texas at Rio Valley Estates with family members and where they made many new friends. She continued playing the piano for the United Methodist Church and for activities at the park hall. Peg and Wayne spent many winters involved with the Amigos de los Ninos (Friends of the Children) handing out gifts to the children in Nuevo Progreso Mexico on Christmas mornings.
Survivors include brother Harold (Juanita) Fisher, sister Donna Fisher Granath, sister-in-law Doris Fisher, nephews Doug (Mary Jo), John (Brenda), Mark, Steve (Chris) Fisher and Gary (Kathy), and Greg (Erica) Granath, and niece Patti Fisher. Peg had many great nieces and nephews and special family friend, Ron Zoeller.
She was predeceased by her parents, husband Wayne Hayelan, brother Dick Fisher and brother-in-law Dick Granath, and nephew Mike Fisher.
The Celebration of Peg's life will be on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. at Rockton United Methodist Church, 102 West Chapel Street, assisted by Reverend Carolyn Lukasick. Burial rites will follow at Rockton Township Cemetery. A visitation will be held on Friday, October 1, 2021 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Masks are required at the visitation and at the church memorial service. McCorkle Funeral Home - Rockton Chapel, 767 N. Blackhawk, Rockton, IL assisted the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Peg's name may be given to the Rockton United Methodist Church Memorial Fund. The family also wishes to extend their gratitude and thanks to Beloit Regional Hospice.