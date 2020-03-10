September 13, 1944 - March 7, 2020
Beloit, WI -- Margaret L. "Midge" Francis, 75, of Beloit, WI, died Saturday, March 7, 2020 in Beloit Memorial Hospital. She was born September 13, 1944 in Beloit, WI, the daughter of Kenneth and Florence (Schwartz) Frye. Midge married Sam Francis on September 29, 1962 in South Beloit, IL. Midge was formerly employed by Woodman's and retired from SSI Technologies in March of 2004. She loved spending time with her family, her fur babies Ivan and Holly, camping and hosting ice cream socials, games and relays at the campground, soaking up the sun in her pool during the summer, fishing and pontooning. Midge enjoyed crafting, crocheting, painting, decorating cakes and putting out Christmas and Easter displays. She loved being a member of the First Pentecostal Church in South Beloit, IL.
Survivors include her husband, Sam Francis of Beloit, WI; children: Darla (Kurt Juech) Francis of Beloit, WI, Timothy (Adina) Francis of Oklahoma, OK and Amy (Mike) Hermanson; grandchildren: Diedra, Drake, and Calley Francis; sisters, Judy Sather of Beloit, WI, and Jerilynn (Ron) Bright of Milton, WI; brother, Ken Frye of Beloit, WI; in-laws: Ken (Sue) Francis, Jim Francis, Nick (Mary) Francis, George (Carol) Francis, Tuff (Gert) Olsen and Doris Warner; several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her parents, sister and brother-in-law, Susan and Duane Lowry; brothers-in-law, Mel Sather and George Warner; sisters-in-law, Teresa Frye and Ruth Francis; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Harry and Josephine Francis.
A memorial service for Midge will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 13, 2020 at First Pentecostal Church, 529 Illinois St., South Beloit, IL, with Reverend Donald Brooks officiating. Visitation of remembrance will be from 9 a.m. until 10:15 a.m. Friday in the church. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI, assisted the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com
