Beloit, WI - Margaret K. Howe, 102, of Beloit, WI, passed away on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at Autumn Lake Healthcare.
She was born on April 24, 1919 in Beloit, WI, the daughter of John and Nellie (Heffron) Burns. Margaret was a 1937 graduate of Beloit High School. She graduated in 1940 from St. Mary's School of Nursing, Madison, WI and was licensed as a registered nurse. Margaret married Richard Howe on April 19, 1941 in St. Mary's Catholic Church, Hales Corners, WI. He predeceased her on July 21, 1989.
Margaret was formerly employed by Beloit Convalescent Center. She was a member of St. Thomas Catholic Church, Beloit, WI. As Margaret and Richard raised their children, they emphasized the importance of education and were very pleased that each of their children obtained at least a college degree.
Survivors include her children, Thomas (Joan) Howe of Ormond Beach, FL, Robert Howe of Sarasota, FL and James Howe of Beloit, WI; daughter-in-law, Peggy Howe of Ham Lake, MN; and grandchildren, Kathy (Allan) Maksymec, Shelly (Joe) Coenen, Carrie Howe and Elizabeth (Jae) Kimbrel.
Margaret was predeceased by her parents; sons, John and Michael; grandsons, Timothy Howe and Michael Howe; sisters, Marian Burns, Sr. Mary Sheila Burns and Betty Wolenberg; and brother, Morris Burns.
A Memorial Mass for Margaret will be held at a later date. Inurnment will be in Calvary Cemetery.