Margaret J. Hansen

March 23, 1934 - July 22, 2021
Beloit, WI - Margaret Jean Hansen went home to her Heavenly Father, Wednesday, July 22, 2021 while surrounded and cared for by her loving family.
Margaret was born in Milwaukee, Wis. on March 23, 1934 to Donovan and Viola (Gales) Cary. She was raised and educated in Beloit, graduating from Beloit Memorial High School in 1952.
On April 24, 1954 Margaret married Richard Hansen. Meg and Dick resided in Beloit throughout their 67 year marriage and raised their four children in the community. In later years, following Dick's retirement from the family business (Vic Hansen and Sons auto sales), they wintered in Florida.
Margaret was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and treasured friend to many. She is survived by her husband, Richard and their sons, Rick (Vicki), Curt (Tina) and Monte (Kris) Hansen, all of Beloit, and daughter, Jody Hansen Mackowski (Mark) of Parker, Colorado. She is further survived by 12 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren; and her brother, Roger Cary.
She was predeceased by her parents, her brother, Richard Cary and her sister, Ruth Cary McKay.
A memorial service and celebration of Margaret's life will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 28, 2021 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit WI. Visitation of remembrance will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service Wednesday in the funeral home.
The family is grateful for the kindness and support provided to Margaret by Hospice. It was Margaret's desire for any memorials to support Beloit Regional Hospice.
May Meg's love embrace you, always!
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com