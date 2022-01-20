Margaret Hendrickson

Beloit, WI - Margaret "Marge" Hendrickson, 87, of Beloit, WI, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, January 17, 2022 in her home.
She was born December 8, 1934 in St. Paul, MN, the daughter of Guy Franklin and Maud Isabelle (Fleischman) Cohenour Sr. Margaret attended school in St. Paul, MN. She married Stanley Hendrickson March 16, 1974 in Cambridge, WI. He predeceased her on November 28, 1989.
Marge enjoyed crocheting, she made over 1,000 hats and mittens for Head Start children in the Rock and Walworth County areas for over 20 years. She enjoyed going to rummage sales, collecting cardinal figurines and was an avid bird watcher. Marge loved spending time with her family, especially for Sunday dinners.
Survivors include her children, Onajean Hendrickson and her daughter, Mary, Donna (Mark) Hirst, Cathy (Joe) Schluter all of Beloit, WI, Robert Hendrickson of Rockford, IL, David Hendrickson, Billy Hendrickson both of Beloit, WI, Fred Hendrickson of Oregon, IL and George Hendrickson of Beloit, WI; daughters-in-law, Sandra Hendrickson and Shirley Flood; stepdaughter, Tina (Doug) Henthorn of Beloit, WI; grandchildren; great grandchildren; great great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; cousins, other relatives and friends.
She was predeceased by her parents; husband; son, Stanley Hendrickson Jr.; stepsons, Terry Sturdavant, Larry Flood, Ron Flood, and Jerry Flood; grandchildren, Shannon Rice, Shane Rice and Billy Schluter; and eleven siblings.
A Funeral Service for Marge will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, January 24, 2022 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI. with Chaplain Mark Maxted officiating. Burial will be in Luther Valley Cemetery. A Visitation of Remembrance will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 23, 2022 in the funeral home.