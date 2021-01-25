June 10, 1926 - January 22, 2021
Beloit, WI - Margaret H. Franks, 94, of Beloit, WI, died on Friday, January 22, 2021 in Willowick Assisted Living, Beloit, WI.
She was born on June 10, 1926 in South Byron, WI, the daughter of LeRoy and Louise (Chipman) Jones.
Margaret was employed by Frito Lay until her retirement in 1991. After retirement she worked at Home Health Care and took care of people until she was 88. Margaret was a very involved member of the Family Worship Center and was a former Deacon.
Survivors include her children, Karen (Harold) Hawkins, Steve (Lynnette Gamble) Franks, Bonnie (Jeff) Kelsey all of Beloit, WI, Mitchell (Deb) Franks of MI, and Terrie Culver of Beloit, WI; several grandchildren and great grandchildren; sister, Shirley Larsen of Beloit, WI; many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her parents; brothers, LeRoy and Delbert Jones; and sisters, Carolyn Harmon, Frieda Stratton, Evelyn Franks and Ethel Hittle.
Funeral service for Margaret will be at 11:00 a.m. Friday, January 29, 2021 at the Family Worship Center, 1021 E. Cranston Road, Beloit, WI, with Pastor Adam Meyer officiating. Burial will be in East Lawn Cemetery. Visitation of remembrance will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service Friday in the church. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, assisted the family with arrangements. Social distancing and face mask are required.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in her name to the St. Croix Hospice.
