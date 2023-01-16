Margaret Glass

July 1, 1941 - December 29, 2022 Beloit, WI - Margaret Louise Glass 81, of Beloit, Wisconsin passed away on Thursday, December 29, 2022 peacefully at home comforted by her family.
Margaret was born on July 2, 1941 to the late Roscoe and Essie (Doby) Cooper in Hattiesburg, MS. Her grandmother Daisy McMickle was instrumental in her upbringing. She accepted Jesus Christ as her savior at an early age, joining Chapel Hill Missionary Baptist Church. After relocating to Beloit, she joined Emmanuel Baptist Church later moving her membership to Community Baptist Church in South Beloit, IL. where she remained until her death.
She graduated from Rose Hill High School and attended Okolona College, majoring in Elementary Education. After moving to Beloit, she became a certified nursing assistant while continuing to work towards her nursing degree. She was employed for many years at Premier Care Nursing Facility, retiring from Mercy Hospital in Janesville, WI.
In 1960, she married Raymond Gillespie and relocated to Beloit in 1961. To this union they were blessed with three children, Michael, Rodney, and Sonja Gillespie. In 1971, Margaret was united in holy matrimony to Willie Clarence Glass. To this union they were blessed with another son, Christopher Glass.
Margaret loved decorating her home and growing beautiful outdoor flowers. She also loved making decorative concrete flower pots with beautiful woven materials.
She leaves to cherish her memories: daughter, Sonja (Reggie) Gillespie-Lewis of Beloit, WI; son, Rodney Gillespie of Indianapolis, IN; brother, Willie (Mardell) Cooper of Tupelo, MS; grandchildren; Anthony (Lisa) Gillespie, Josh (Elizabeth DuBois) Gillespie, Tyler (Icie Ellison) Young, Nya Gillespie, all of Beloit, WI, Dana Gillespie, Michael Gillespie Jr., Robert Gillespie, Asia Gillespie, Joy Gillespie, and Onye'a Gillespie all of Indianapolis, IN.; 12 great grandchildren; step children, Timothy Glass and Tina Hall of Fort Wayne, IN. Brothers and sister in laws, Thomas Glass of Milwaukee WI, James "Jack" (Eunicestine) Glass, Geneva Glass, all of Beloit, WI., Marrell (Margaret) Glass, Walter (Deborah) Glass, Joe-Wayne (Jennell) Glass, Vera Glass, Maxine Carruthers and Mae Helen Boyd, all of Covington, TN.
Special friends; Gertie Harris, Shelia Wilson, and Tonya Ingram. Like a daughter; Icie Ellison, along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, family, and friends.
She is preceded in death by her maternal grandparents Taylor and Daisy (McMickle) Doby Sr., her parents Roscoe and Essie Cooper, husband; Willie Clarence Glass, sons; Michael Gillespie, and Christopher Glass, grandson; Christopher Jr. (Lil Chris), niece: Carma Farr.
Professional services entrusted to Foster Funeral & Cremation Service, Beloit, WI
To plant a tree in memory of Margaret Glass as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.