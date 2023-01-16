Margaret Glass

July 1, 1941 - December 29, 2022 Beloit, WI - Margaret Louise Glass 81, of Beloit, Wisconsin passed away on Thursday, December 29, 2022 peacefully at home comforted by her family.

Margaret was born on July 2, 1941 to the late Roscoe and Essie (Doby) Cooper in Hattiesburg, MS. Her grandmother Daisy McMickle was instrumental in her upbringing. She accepted Jesus Christ as her savior at an early age, joining Chapel Hill Missionary Baptist Church. After relocating to Beloit, she joined Emmanuel Baptist Church later moving her membership to Community Baptist Church in South Beloit, IL. where she remained until her death.

