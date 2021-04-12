Margaret Austin

May 15, 1936 - April 8, 2021
Beloit, WI - Margaret Kathrine (Gordon) Austin passed into heaven peacefully surrounded by family on Thursday, April 8, 2021.
Marge was born in Detroit, Michigan on May 15, 1936 to Ruth (Diebel) and Benjamin Gordon. Marge and Darrel Austin were married on August 25, 1956. Marge and Darrel co-owned a Beef-a-Roo for 5 years where she personally made the salads for the salad bar. Marge was a realtor in Beloit for 45 years.
Marge is affectionately known as "Black Granny" for her color choice in cars, purses, and coats and to differentiate for her grandchildren from Green Granny, Gold Granny, and Apartment Granny. As Black Granny, she saw to it that her grandchildren and great-grandchildren had an opportunity to know and be involved in the musical arts. She started a drama group with Cindy Bacon in 1989 named Kids Fun and Drama (KFAD) that is still growing today. She is most proud of the opportunities given to community children through her approximate 37 years of countless hours and fundraising for KFAD. Outside of KFAD, some of her most cherished memories include taking her grandchildren to operas and exploring the world with each granddaughter for a high school graduation trip to New York or Europe respectively. Most recently she has enjoyed road trips with her husband in addition to time with her husband and family members at a lakeside cabin in Upper Michigan.
Marge was predeceased by her parents, Benjamin Gordon and Ruth Diebel Larson; her step-father, Adolph Larson; brother and sister-in-law; Ben (Dolly) Gordon and nephew, John P. Gordon.
Marge is survived by her husband, Darrel Austin; two children, Marcie (Phil) Ramsey and Brad (Teresa) Austin; six grandchildren, Melissa (Ryan) Falk, Traci (Ryan) Scherck, Anya (Manuel) Ramsey-Martinez, Tricia (Matt) Kelnhofer, Jake (Lauren) Ramsey and Trent (Jessica) Austin; 14 great-grandchildren and two nieces, Mary (Gary) Williams and Kathy (Kieth) Liebowitz.
Marge Austin's life will be celebrated with family, music, and pictures at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 17, 2021, at First Congregational Church, 801 Bushnell St., Beloit, WI. Visitation of remembrance will be from 9:00 a.m. until 10:15 a.m. in the church. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI. assisted the family.
Donations in honor of Marge Austin's life and service can be made to KFAD.
The family would like to extend their appreciation to the doctors and nurses at Beloit Memorial Hospital and Beloit Regional Hospice for their excellent care of Marge.
