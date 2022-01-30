Margaret Armfield

Beloit, WI - Margaret Irene Armfield, 100, of Beloit, WI, passed away on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at Autumn Lake Health Care.
She was born on December 21, 1921 in Beloit, WI, the daughter of Louis and Loretta (Rouselle) Zinnecker. Margaret was a 1939 Beloit High School graduate. She married Ralph Armfield on November 27, 1943 at Camp Farragut in Idaho. He predeceased her on July 14, 2009.
Margaret was formerly employed by Yates American. She was a member of St. Jude Catholic Church and the Marion Guild. Margaret was a former Girl Scout Leader. She enjoyed traveling, crocheting, going to the Fireside, reading and a good cup of coffee. Margaret loved spending time with her family.
Survivors include her daughters, Mary Ludlum of Beloit, WI and Margie (Charles) Mongan of Rockton, IL; son, Charles (Mary) Armfield of South Beloit, IL; sister, Betty Wilmes; sister-in-law, Joan Zinnecker; grandchildren, Chris (Laurie) Ludlum, Stephanie (Steve) Peters, Jon (Jennifer) Ludlum, Chad (Jamie) Ludlum, Jennifer (Steve) Roehl, Charles (Dee) Mongan, Michelle (Scott) Tilton and Lauren (Erik) Kozlowski; 20 great grandchildren; four great great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
Margaret was predeceased by her parents; brothers, Louis Zinnecker and William Zinnecker; sister, Florence; sister-in-law, Rita Zinnecker; brothers-in-law, Ottis B. Smith and Edward Wilmes; and son-in-law. Donald Ludlum.
A Private Family Service for Margaret was held. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, assisted the family with arrangements.
Memorials in her name may be made to Beloit Regional Hospice or St. Jude Catholic Church.