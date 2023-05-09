Marcie Lee (Isferding) Moore May 9, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save March 19, 1953 - April 8, 2023 Marcie Lee Moore, 70, of Flowood, MS, departed this life peacefully on Saturday, April 8, 2023, at University of Mississippi Medical Center, surrounded by her daughters.A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 13, at Emmanuel Baptist Church Family Life Center, 1151 E. Grand Ave., Beloit, WI. To plant a tree in memory of Marcie Moore as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Now Beef-a-Roo could be coming to Janesville, Beloit Susie Gaffey to retire as owner of the Wheel in South Beloit Beloit School Board vote fails to rescind middle school closures Beloit School Board members urged to reconsider building closures Downtown Beloit Farmers Market debuts its outdoor market next weekend Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime