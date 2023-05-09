Marcie Lee (Isferding) Moore

March 19, 1953 - April 8, 2023 Marcie Lee Moore, 70, of Flowood, MS, departed this life peacefully on Saturday, April 8, 2023, at University of Mississippi Medical Center, surrounded by her daughters.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 13, at Emmanuel Baptist Church Family Life Center, 1151 E. Grand Ave., Beloit, WI.

