November 4, 1946 - December 5, 2020
Pewaukee, WI - Marcie Kay Williams from Pewaukee, Wisconsin died peacefully on December 5th, 2020 at the age of 74. She leaves behind her beloved husband Tom Williams of 43 years. Marcie was born November 4th, 1946 in Beloit, Wisconsin to Kenneth W. Livingston and Helen (Albrecht)(both deceased). Mother of Kimberly (Kelly) Teuteberg and Brooke (Brian) Hartling. Grandmother of Amanda (Roy) Gerick, Jacob Teuteberg, Robyn and Ruby Hartling. Great grandmother to Emma and Andrew Gerick. Sister of Bonnie and her husband (Richard) Antoniuc. She was also loved by many other relatives and friends. A private family service will be held at a later date.