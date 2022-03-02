Marcie A. Ramsey

August 1, 1957 - February 28, 2022
Beloit, WI - Marcie Ann Ramsey, 64, of Beloit, WI, was surrounded by loved ones when she went home to be with Jesus.
Marcie was born on August 1, 1957 to Marge and Darrel Austin Beloit, WI. She graduated from Beloit Memorial in 1975. Marcie dedicated her life to loving and caring for others. For the past 15 years she and her husband devoted their lives to pastoral work.
She and Philip Ramsey were high school sweethearts, and they wed on September 22, 1979. Marcie was a wonderful mother to her three children Melissa (Ryan) Falk, Anya (Manuel) Ramsey-Martinez and Jacob (Lauren) Ramsey. She was a loving grandma to her eight grandchildren that are her pride and joy: Dylan, Alyvia, Isaac, Esteban, Shayna, Elisabeth, Eva and Joshua.
To know Marcie, was to love her and be loved by her. She shared Jesus' love with others through her acts of service and gifts of time. Marcie was a great cook and baker; her kitchen was certainly the heartbeat of her home and anyone was welcome at any time. She always said that backdoor friends were best. Marcie was constantly cooking up a storm for someone. She loved nothing more than having a house full of family and friends and a messy kitchen, the nosier and more chaotic the better. Marcie had a servant's heart, and put the needs of others before her own. She was an avid vegetable gardener and canner. Marcie loved sunrises, sunsets, and all of God's creation, especially birds.
Marcie was predeceased by her mother Margaret Austin, and her grandparents Pauline and Theron Austin, and Ruth and Benjamin Gordon. She is survived by husband Phil Ramsey; three children, Melissa (Ryan) Falk, Anya (Manuel) Ramsey-Martinez, Jake (Lauren) Ramsey, 8 grandchildren her father Darrel Austin, her brother Brad (Teresa) Austin.
Memorials in honor of Marcie Ramsey's life and service can be made to Gateway Open Bible Church or the Willow Women's Center.
The family would like to extend their appreciation to Teresa Moffitt, Danny Lanning, Tricia Kelnhoffer and the staff of Beloit Regional Hospice for their excellent care of Marcie.
Marcie Ramsey's life will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 5, 2022, at Gateway Open Bible Church, 2405 W Spring Creek Rd., Beloit, WI. Burial will be in East Jefferson Prairie Cemetery. Visitation of remembrance will be from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI. assisted the family with arrangements.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com