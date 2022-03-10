Roscoe, IL - Marcia Lee Hobbs, 79, joined the angels in heaven on March 8, 2022. She was born on March 2, 1943, in Rockford, Illinois the daughter of the late Harold and Nancy J Remfrey.
Marcia is survived by her husband, David C Hobbs Sr, children, David C Hobbs Jr and Michele (Mimi) Hobbs; grandchildren Dalton Hobbs and Shelby Hobbs; her cousins; and her fur babies Libby Rose and Maddie.
She is preceded in death by her parents.
Marcia lived a meaningful life, one that involved courage and being in service of others. She was never fond of being the person at center stage and preferred to be the most reliable, steadfast, thoughtful, co-pilot a husband, son, daughter, grandchild, cousin, friend could ever have. She did not shy away from adversity and was fiery about standing up for and empowering others. Anyone who knew her, knew she had strong convictions and was feisty.
As a young wife and mother, she was instrumental in helping develop one of the first in kind suicide prevention Hotline telephone programs in Southern Wisconsin. As her children grew, she volunteered her time at their schools and in the Turtle 4-H club. Later, her husband encouraged her to return to school to pursue her dream of becoming a Registered Nurse. She worked for Beloit Hospital, and then found her true calling as a Hospice and Home Health Care Nurse. Taking care of others was her passion, Marcia was always thinking of others, and with her actions she did what she could to improve people's lives and that she did, in many ways.
She retired from nursing when she moved to Selmer, Tennessee. While there, Marcia enjoyed her time studying the US Civil war, spending time with the Twitty's, gardening, and raising her golden retriever. It was there that she fell in love with quilting. When Marcia and her husband returned to the Midwest, she continued to quilt innovative pieces, volunteer her time at church, and took joy in spending time with her grandchildren.
Marcia passed peacefully at home. She will be missed.
Thank you to her care team at UW Hospital and Northern Illinois Hospice. Special thank you's to Doctors Sam and Meghan Lubner and Dr. Cheryl Miller for their compassionate care of Marcia.