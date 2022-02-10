Marcia E. Stearns

Rockton, IL - Marcia Elaine Stearns, 86 of Beloit, Wisconsin passed away on February 8, 2022 at Independence Village.
She was born on November 2, 1935 in Blanchardville, WI, the daughter of Perry and Alice (Hanson) Granberg. She graduated from Beloit Memorial High School, class of 1953. She married Richard Stearns and together they raised 3 boys.
Marcia loved being around people. She made so many cherished friends throughout her life, in Beloit and in her years living in Sedona, Arizona. Marcia was blessed with a wonderful sense of humor. She always had a joke to tell or a story to share. Many times, those were shared to all who were sitting around a card table with her. She loved playing cards, card games of all kinds. She was particularly proud of her accomplishments with the game of bridge and found great delight in seeing her name in the paper for taking first place in a local bridge tournament. Marcia was also a great cook. She loved preparing meals for her family and friends at various get togethers. In her early years, she worked at Beloit College where she prepared meals for all of her college students. She had so many fond memories of the time she spent working there.
Marcia was a devoted friend, daughter, sister, mother and an amazing grandmother. She will be dearly missed.
She is survived by son Dennis (Darla) Stearns, grandsons Devin Stearns and Colin ( Missy) Stearns, great granddaughter Olivia Stearns, sister Jan Albright, brothers Claire (Donna) Granberg and Richard (Patricia) Granberg.
She was predeceased by sons Rick Stearns and Steve Stearns, brother and sister-in-law Erling and Willie Granberg, brother Ron Granberg and sister and brother-in-law Joyce and Tom Haines.
The family would like to thank the staff at Independence Village and their Hospice team for the support and compassionate care given to Marcia and her family.
A funeral ceremony will be held on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 11:30 a.m. at McCorkle Funeral Home, 767 N. Blackhawk Blvd., Rockton, Illinois. A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until time of ceremony.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be given to: Mercy Health Hospice, 4223 E. State St., Rockford, IL 61108.