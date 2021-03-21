Marcella "Sally" Ramsey

September 14, 1929 - March 17, 2021
Beloit, WI - Marcella "Sally" A. Ramsey, 91, of Beloit, WI went home to meet Jesus on Wednesday, March 17, 2021.
She was born on September 14, 1929 in Cazenovia, WI, the daughter of William G. and Anna E. (Stearns) King. Marcella married Henry "Hank" Ramsey on May 20, 1950 in St. Thomas Catholic Church in Beloit. He predeceased her on January 9, 1999.
Marcella was formerly employed at Parker Pen and later on retired as an operator from Wisconsin Bell Telephone Company. She was a Charter Member of Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church and an active member of the Altar Guild and a very active funeral luncheon volunteer for the church. In her free time, she enjoyed doing arts & crafts, decorating, going on walks, spending time with her grandchildren, great grandchildren, family, and listening to country music. She was affectionately called "Gold Granny, by her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Survivors include her daughter, Rita G. Doll of Rockford, IL.; son, Philip J. (Marcie) Ramsey; three grandchildren, Melissa Ramsey (Ryan) Faulk, of Avon, Oh, Anya Ramsey (Manuel) Martinez of Beloit, WI, and Jacob J. Ramsey (Lauren) of Spring Grove, Il.; seven great grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Marcella was predeceased by her husband, Henry F. "Hank" Ramsey; sisters, Mary Hatfield and Louise Williams; brothers, Joseph, Alfred, Edward and Martin King.
A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial for Marcella will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, March 26, 2021 in Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church, 2222 Shopiere Rd., Beloit, WI with Fr. Michael Resop officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Thabor Cemetery, Beloit, WI. Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. until 11:15 a.m. Friday, in the church. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI. assisted the family. Social distancing and face masks are required.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com