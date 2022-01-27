Beloit, WI - Marcella "Marcy" L. Gordon age 81 died Wednesday January 26, 2022 at Beloit Senior Living. She was born August 27, 1940 to Edwin and Bertha (Voller) Miller in Harvard, IL. Marcy graduated from Sharon High School, class of 1958. She married Joel Gordon on April 20, 1996 in Beloit. He preceded her in death on June 14, 2014. Marcy worked as a clerk for 21 years at Sentry Foods until her retirement. She was a member of Asbury United Methodist Church in Janesville. Marcy enjoyed spending time in their log cabin home, crafting and tending to her flower garden. She also enjoyed shows at the Fireside Dinner Theatre and many trips to unfamiliar destinations.
She is survived by her four children, Robert (Dawn) Trewyn, Bradley (Danita) Trewyn, Rodney (Nicole) Trewyn and Wayne Trewyn; her four grandchildren Mitchell (Katie), Dustin (Ellie), Nathan (Megan) and Dalton; and Joel's three children, Debra (Bob) Stevenson, Jody (Scott) Trost and Lori (Scott) Schultz; his four grandchildren, Derik, Rachael, Steven & Jason. She is further survived by her four brothers, Kenneth Miller, Russell (Millie) Miller, Harold (Shirley) Miller and David (Pat) Miller, her sister in law, Judy Miller and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her brother, Leonard Miller and sister in law, Dorothy Miller.
The family would like to thank the staff at Beloit Senior Living and the staff at Beloit Regional Hospice for the care they gave Marcy.
Marcy's Funeral Service will be 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, February 1, 2022 in the BRIAN MARK FUNERAL HOME, 1000 Inman Parkway, Beloit with Rev. Will Jewson officiating. Friends will be received on Tuesday in the Funeral Home from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will follow the service at Floral Lawns Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a memorial is being established in her name. Please share a memory or a condolence with the family on our website.