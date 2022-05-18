Marcella "Babe" Weber

Beloit, WI - Marcella Ann "Babe" Weber, 93, of Beloit, WI, passed away on Saturday, May 7, 2022 at the Suites of Beloit.
She was born on January 7, 1929 in Beloit, WI, the daughter of Mike and Etta (Londergon) Weber. Marcella was a Muldoon High School graduate. She married Allen Fox on April 20, 1980 in St. Paul's Catholic Church. He predeceased her on June 7, 1999.
Babe and Allen were the owners of Fox's Super Market in South Beloit, IL and Crystal Food in Beloit, WI.
Survivors include her stepchildren, Marsha Schewe of Baton Rouge, LA, Kathyrne "Kathy" Fox of Sullivan, WI, Brad (Karen) Fox of Madison, WI and Brian (Susan) Fox of South Beloit, IL; several step grandchildren and great grandchildren; goddaughter, Ginger Schroeder of Beloit, WI; Ginger's children, Tim (Sue) Schroeder and stepson of Monroe, WI and Tonya (William) Magill, children and stepchildren of Johns Creek, GA.
She was predeceased by her parents.
A Memorial Mass for Marcella will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 in Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church, 2222 Shopiere Rd., Beloit, WI. Inurnment will be held in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation of Remembrance will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service on Wednesday in the church. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., assisted the family with arrangements.
The family would like to give a special thank you to the nurses and staff at the Suites of Beloit for the wonderful care they gave to Babe.