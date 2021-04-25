October 3, 1928 - April 15, 2021
Beloit, WI - Marceline J. Hartley (Jacobson), 92, left this world on Thursday, April 15th, 2021. She was born on October 3, 1928, in rural Viroqua, WI to Henry and Minnie (Helgerson) Jacobson. Before marrying Kenneth L. Hartley on June 7, 1953, she studied to become a teacher, worked for the telephone company, the power and light company, and the Hostess baking company.
After marrying the love of her life, she raised their 3 daughters on their small farm, on top of the hill, in Newark Township. She surrounded her family with love and devotion and took care of the household. Throughout the years there were numerous farm animals that she tended. She prepared many tasty meals with the wild animals that her husband shot and skinned and the food that she grew in her garden. She canned her own her fruits and vegetables and you could always find a jar of her homemade bread and butter pickles when it was time to eat. She loved making food for her family and those that came to visit. It was always a special treat when you found the tins of homemade sunbakkels, rosettes, and cookies that were part of her family heritage. She wrote countless letters and cards to numerous family and friends throughout the years and could be seen sitting at the table calling those that could not be there. Cards and board games were a favorite pastime that she shared with her husband, children, grandchildren and numerous family members. She was a longtime member of Beloit Central Christian Church, where she taught Sunday school.
She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother. She is survived by her daughters, Lachelle (Daniel) Bartle, Barb (Wayne) Schafer, and Marcene Kemp, eight grandchildren, and numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by Kenneth, her loving and devoted husband of 62 years, her parents, her brothers Daniel and Henry, her sister Helen, her sons Kevin and William, and her son-in-law Thomas.
She will be greatly missed by family and friends alike.
A Celebration of Life service will take place at Beloit Central Christian Church, August 14th, 2021 at 11 A.M., with Pastor David Meding officiating. A private family interment will be held at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Union Grove, WI. Memorial contributions in Marceline's honor may be made to Beloit Central Christian Church or to the family for distribution to Rock River Christian Camp scholarships. The Rosman Funeral Home in Beloit is assisting the family.