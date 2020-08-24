February 16, 1925 - August 20, 2020
Beloit, WI -- Madelyn I. DeFauw Amrine, 95, of Beloit, WI, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 20, 2020 in her home. She was born on February 16, 1925, the daughter of Perrie and Marcia (Adams) White. Madelyn attended South Beloit schools and two years of high school, then moved to Clinton where she graduated. On August 1, 1942, she married Rene DeFauw. They had three sons, Ronald, Russell, and Richard. Rene predeceased her on March 18, 1954. She later married Theodore Amrine on June 9, 1956 and had one daughter, Carolyn Sue. Theodore predeceased her on October 17, 2016. Madelyn worked for many years at the Beloit Corporation. When she retired, she did a lot of traveling. Madelyn loved to bowl and was on the same team for 25 years along with her three best friends. She also loved to golf and was in a league at Turtle Greens. Later in her life she loved playing cards, especially with her card group at the Moose Lodge.
Survivors include her children: Ronald, Russell, and Carolyn; seven grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; sister, Karen Oldenburg; brother, Walter White; and many nieces and nephews.
There will be no services for Madelyn. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI, assisted the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorials maybe made in her name to Beloit Regional Hospice. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com