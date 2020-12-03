Madeline J. (Teal) Parker

November 30, 2020
Beloit, WI - Madeline Julia (Teal) Parker, 94, of Beloit, WI, was called home by Jesus Christ her Lord and Savior, on Monday, November 30, 2020, after battling several months with cancer. She was in her home and was able to spend much quality time with her family.
Madeline Rogers was born September 18, 1926, in Milton Junction, WI, the daughter of George and Mable (Radloff) Rogers. She attended school in Milton Junction and Janesville Senior High School. Madeline married Frank Parker in Rockford, IL.
Madeline worked for years at Freeman Shoes, Besley Wells and retired from Bendix Besley in 1989. She lived at her place of residence for 67 years where she and Frank raised their four children. She was a loving and doting wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and great-great grandmother. Her family was very important to her.
Madeline was an active member of Sun Valley Presbyterian Church. She served as a Deaconess and was dedicated in doing her part for Hands of Faith (Family Promise). Her baking of cookies, bread, mincemeat and barbeque for the fund raisers always brought smiles to many faces. Her joys were to go gambling with her brother, sister, and friends. She also enjoyed taking small trips with friends. One special event was when she went on Vets Roll as a Rosie Riveter; that was a trip she always treasured. But most of all, it was her family that brought her joy and happiness. Her house was always open to any family member that needed a place to stay and she always had an extra plate to anyone that wanted to stay for dinner. She was known for her amazing cooking.
Survivors include her daughter-in-law, Diana Parker; sons, Ron (Vivian) Parker, and Frank (Sandra) Parker Jr.; daughter, Annette (Gene) Wright; grandchildren, Amy (Shawn) Anastasi, William (Patty) Parker, Becky Christofferson, Sarah (Paul) Wolf, Katie (Jeff) Vohs, Mandy (Mike) Buckley, Gene (Debbie) Wright Jr., Tami (Andrew) Wright, Michael (Ashley) Wright, Chad Parker and Julia (Zach) Raymond; great grandchildren, Sarah, Anna Lisa, and Matthew Parker, Sarah and Nick Anastasi, Max, Nolan, Ryan, Sophie and Tommy Christofferson, Emily, Anna, and Joey Wolf, Andy and Nate Buckley, Ella Vohs, Justin (Grace) and Max (Britney) Wright, Alysa (Jordan) Rudolph, Gene (Megan) Wright III, Steve Rinehart, Jeff and Zach Wendtland, Brady and Aiden Wright , Brody Parker, and Connor Raymond; great-great grandchildren, Parker Wright, Lillian and Madison Rudolph; sister, Helen Flister; sisters-in-law, Korkki and Rose Rogers.
She was predeceased by her husband, Frank Parker; son, Will Parker; parents, George and Mabel Rogers; brothers, George Jr., Milton, Shirley, Clarence, Harold and Will Rogers; sisters, Mae Thompson and infant baby.
Funeral service for Madeline will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, December 8, 2020 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI with Pastor David Ewing officiating. Burial will be in Floral Lawn Cemetery, South Beloit, IL. Visitation of remembrance will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday in the funeral home. Visitation will also be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service Tuesday in the funeral home. Social distancing and face mask are required. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be given to Beloit Regional Hospice, 655 3rd Street Beloit, WI, and Sun Valley Presbyterian Church, 1650 Sun Valley Drive Beloit, WI.
Online condolences can be sent to the family and a live stream of the service may be viewed at www.daleymurphywisch.com.