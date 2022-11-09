February 16, 1932 - November 7, 2022 Beloit, WI - Macy Doyle Kunz, 90, passed to Eternal Life on Monday evening, November 7, 2022 at The Suites of Beloit, where she resided since 2019.
Macy was born on February 16, 1932, in Beloit, WI, to Frank and Hazel (Burke) Doyle. She went through the Beloit school system and graduated from Beloit High School. She attended Marycrest College in Davenport, Iowa.
Macy married Thomas A. Kunz on February 17, 1951, the love of her life for more than 50 years. She was a devoted wife and loving mother. After her children were raised, Macy worked as a realtor for Century 21 for 20 years. She loved her work and made many friends throughout her career.
Macy belonged to many clubs to include Topical Review, Beloit Intermediate Women's Club, St. Thomas Altar Society and Catholic Women's Club, and assumed leadership roles in many of these organizations. She was an avid bridge player and belonged to several bridge clubs. Macy loved joining Tom on his many business trips throughout the United States and Europe. In 2012, Macy made a pilgrimage to the Holy Land with her church.
Macy was a people person and loved being with family and friends. She was very active at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church as a Parish Trustee and Secretary of the Finance Committee, as well as helping to arrange funeral lunches. Macy was very devoted to her church and very proud of her Irish heritage.
Survivors include her beloved children, their spouses and families: Jeffery (Jennifer) of Brookfield, WI, Robert (Barbara Laier) of Redondo Beach, CA, daughter-in-law, Jan Kunz of Mobile, AL; grandchildren, Philip (Kristi) Kunz of Glenview, IL, Laura (Patrick) Shanahan of Elm Grove, WI, Katherine Brown of Mobile, AL and Ben (Stephanie) Kunz of Saraland, AL. Macy was blessed with five great granddaughters and one great grandson: Parker, Avery and Norah Kunz of Glenview, IL, Jeffery James "JJ" Shanahan of Elm Grove, WI, and Harper and Carleigh Kunz of Saraland, AL.
She was predeceased by her husband, Tom Kunz; son, Richard "Rick" Kunz; and her beloved parents.
Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, November 11, 2022 in St. Thomas Catholic Church, 822 E. Grand Ave., Beloit, WI, with Fr. Bala Kasipogu officiating. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation of Remembrance will be held from 9:45 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. Friday in the church. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, assisted the family with arrangements.
Memorials may be made in Macy's name to St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church.
If you are lucky enough to be Irish, you're lucky enough!