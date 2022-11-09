Macy Kunz
February 16, 1932 - November 7, 2022 Beloit, WI - Macy Doyle Kunz, 90, passed to Eternal Life on Monday evening, November 7, 2022 at The Suites of Beloit, where she resided since 2019.

Macy was born on February 16, 1932, in Beloit, WI, to Frank and Hazel (Burke) Doyle. She went through the Beloit school system and graduated from Beloit High School. She attended Marycrest College in Davenport, Iowa.

