December 30, 2001 - March 7, 2020
Beloit, WI -- Machaela A. Hoffman, 18, of Beloit, WI, passed away on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at the UW Hospital Madison, WI. She was born December 30, 2001 in Rockford, IL, the daughter of James R. Hoffman and Candice M. (Hemphill) Mass. Machaela was a senior at Beloit Turner High School. Machaela was employed by Wal-Mart. She enjoyed being at home with her family and guinea pig, Baxter, snowmobiling and go-kart racing. Machaela had an infectious laugh and smile, was sassy, fun loving, and a vibrant young lady.
Survivors include her parents, James Hoffman and Candice Mass; siblings: twin brother, Micha Hoffman of Beloit, WI, Tana (Nate) Adams, Jasper Rummelhoff, Nicholas Rummelhoff all of Janesville, WI, Kelly Gaylord of Belvidere, IL, and Michele Gaylord of Milton, WI; grandmother, Loretta Hemphill of Beloit, WI; boyfriend, Logain Palazzolo of Beloit, WI; good friend, Silena Castro of Beloit, WI; many aunts; uncles; nieces; nephews and cousins.
A memorial visitation for Machaela will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 12, 2020 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI. There will be a prayer service at 4 p.m. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com
