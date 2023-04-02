Mabel Lena (Oliver) Poppie

September 27, 1925 - March 22, 2023 Beloit, WI - Mabel Lena Poppie, 97, of Beloit, Wisconsin, passed away at her home on Wednesday, March 22, 2023.
The former Mabel Lena Oliver was born in Flatwillow, Montana on September 27, 1925, the daughter of Joseph Pender and Harriet Ida (Hickethier) Oliver.
When Mabel was young a girl the family moved from Montana to the State of Oregon and later to Briggsville, Wisconsin. It was in Briggsville that Mabel first met her future husband, Donald Edward Poppie. After graduating from Portage High School in Portage, Wisconsin, Mabel moved back to the State of Oregon. A few years later Mabel and Don were married in Sacramento, California on March 7, 1947. Don preceded her in death on April 17, 2019.
In 1954, Mabel and Don moved to Beloit, Wisconsin where along with Mabel's parents purchased the Beloit Mattress Company. After a few years Mabel and Don purchased her parents' share of the business becoming the sole owners. Mabel and Don worked side by side, both in business and in life for the remainder of their married life.
Mabel was a hard-working, quiet, gentle, kind, and giving, woman. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend. Mabel enjoyed cooking, baking, sewing, crocheting, quilting, doll collecting, carnival glass collecting, and reading. If you ever dropped by the family home, Mabel would always make it a point that you did not leave hungry. Many fortunate people over the years have been blessed by receiving one of Mabel's homemade pies, chocolate cakes, quilts, crocheted or embroidered pieces. It seemed that Mabel never stopped working whether it was at the family business or at the family home which was the center of all family holidays, get-togethers, and celebrations. When they weren't working Mabel and Don enjoyed travelling together to visit family and listening to country music.
Mabel is survived by her son, Richard (Eleanor) Poppie of Beloit; daughters, Sandra (Dan) Osborn, and Linda (Jack) Carter both of Delavan, Wisconsin; six grandchildren, Ryan (Angie) Poppie, and Steven Poppie both of Beloit, Dan (Erika) Osborn, Laura (Kevin) Hommen, and Mindy Fehrm all of Delavan, and Lindsey Carter of Janesville; six great-grandchildren, Madison Osborn, Jace Hommen, Logan Hommen, Chance Autumn, and Kirra Fehrm; three step great-granddaughters, Carri Engle, Hannah Engle, and Sabrina Engle; along with many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brothers, Donald Oliver, Homer Oliver, and Kenneth Oliver; and a sister, Leila Severson.
Memorial services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, 424 Prospect Street, Beloit, Wisconsin 53511. Friends are invited to gather and visit with the family one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Committal will take place at Milton Lawn Cemetery in Janesville, Wisconsin at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be given to either Agrace Hospice https://www.agrace.org/donate or the American Macular Degeneration Foundation https://www.macular.org/want-to-help/opening-letter