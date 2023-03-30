March 19, 1927 - March 23, 2023 Rockford, WI - Mabel Emma Valliant, 96, of Rockford, Illinois, formerly of Beloit, Wisconsin, passed away on Thursday, March 23, 2023, at the home of her son Burton (Harriet) Valliant in South Beloit, Illinois.
Mabel was born on March 19, 1927 in Lyme, New Hampshire the second child of John William and Pearl Mae (Dunbar) Valliant. She grew up and attended schools in Corinth, Vermont and Bradford, Vermont.
While living in Beloit, Wisconsin Mabel was a former member of New Zion Baptist Church. After moving to Rockford, Illinois Mabel attended services at New Zion Missionary Baptist Church.
When Mabel was younger she was an avid bowler and enjoyed roller skating. Throughout her life she enjoyed reading, crocheting, sewing, and playing bingo. Mabel was employed for many years at Normington Cleaners in Beloit, Wisconsin. She had also worked at Beloit Die Works, The Wagon Wheel Resort in Rockton, Illinois, and White Bear Cleaners, and Davigs Cleaners both in Rockford, Illinois.
Mabel is survived by her son, Burton (Harriet) Valliant of South Beloit, Illinois; grandchildren, Derek Valliant of Lansing, Michigan, Valerie (Dan) Lillard of Beloit, Wisconsin, and Robert (Tami) Valliant of South Beloit, Illinois; great-grandchildren, Jordon, Alex, Justine, Walker, Kaeli, Ethan, and Hailey; great-great-grandchildren, Jionni, Lilly, Lola, Rory, Jentry, Oakland, and Nora; along with a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Hazel Chase, and Annie Laber; brothers, Robert Valliant, and Euester "Joe" Valliant; brothers-in-law, Lloyd Chase, and David Laber; sisters-in-law, Betty Valliant, and Marlise Valliant; great-granddaughter, Jenna Valliant.
The family would like to thank Doctor Webb and his staff at Swedish American Hospital, Nick and the team at the Northern Illinois Hospice for there care, love, and support that was extended to Mabel and her family.
Funeral services are 12:00 p.m., Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, 424 Prospect Street, Beloit, Wisconsin 53511 with Reverend Robert Hearns of Community Baptist Church in South Beloit, Illinois officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Committal at Floral Lawn Cemetery in South Beloit, Illinois will follow the services. Online condolences can be shared at www.hansengravitt.com
