Mabel Emma Valliant
March 19, 1927 - March 23, 2023 Rockford, WI - Mabel Emma Valliant, 96, of Rockford, Illinois, formerly of Beloit, Wisconsin, passed away on Thursday, March 23, 2023, at the home of her son Burton (Harriet) Valliant in South Beloit, Illinois.

Mabel was born on March 19, 1927 in Lyme, New Hampshire the second child of John William and Pearl Mae (Dunbar) Valliant. She grew up and attended schools in Corinth, Vermont and Bradford, Vermont.

