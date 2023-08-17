October 17, 1931 - August 11, 2023 Oshkosh, WI - Lynnette Kepplinger, 91, died Saturday, August 12, 2023 in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. She was born October 17, 1931 in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, the daughter of Norbert L. and Merle (Welty) Dittmer. After earning a degree in Speech Pathology from Northwestern University, Lynnette worked for the Beloit Public School System as a Speech Therapist. She married William Kepplinger Jr. on January 14, 1956 and became a homemaker who energetically supported her children's activities. She began her career in public service as the President of the Badger Council of Girl Scouts and was then elected to the Rock County Board of Supervisors in 1982. She served on the County Board in many roles including committee chairmanships, ending her service in 2008. She also served on the City of Beloit Library Board and numerous other local organizations. Lynnette also enjoyed time with friends playing bridge and at book clubs. Lynnette is survived by four children; Susan Kepplinger (Thomas Sekulich) of Oshkosh, Wisconsin, John Kepplinger (Leslie) of Portage, Michigan, Daniel Kepplinger (Ann) of Dousman, Wisconsin and Elizabeth Kepplinger (Mike Spicuzza) of Oregon, Wisconsin, six grandchildren; Kristin and Andrew Kepplinger, Madalynn, Mary and Mirannda Kepplinger, Samuel and Ellie Horsnell, two great granddaughters and special nephew Greg Vaughan (Carolina). She was preceded in death by her husband William on October 23, 2002, and further preceded by grandparents; Mr. and Mrs. O.H. Dittmer of Milwaukee, WI and S.A. and Rose Welty of Esmond, Illinois, her parents, and her sister Dianne Cleator. Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 22, 2023 in the St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 822 E. Grand Ave., Beloit, WI. A visitation of remembrance will be from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service Tuesday in the church. Private burial will be in Creston, Illinois. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, assisted the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Beloit Public Library in support of children's reading materials and programs. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com.