March 22, 1940 - December 24, 2022 Conroe, TX - LYNN A. HOFFLAND
A Celebration of Life for Lynn A. Hoffland, 82, of Conroe, Texas will be held Sat., Jan. 14, 2023 at 3:00 PM in the Metcalf Funeral Directors Chapel with Pastor Charles Loving officiating.
In 1958, Lynn graduated from the Beloit Memorial High School where she was active in many organizations as well as serving as the Secretary to the Student Council and Cheerleader for Football and Basketball. She played the lead in the Senior class play. She was also a life guard and was a Rainbow Girl. She entered into the Prospect Hall Secretarial School in Milwaukee, WI. After graduating, she went to work for Beloit Iron Works, Minnesota Life and a Legal Secretary in Beloit. Lynn also got a Hole in Three on the 13Th Hole at Krueger Golf Club in Beloit, WI. Lynn later got involved with Bowling in Beloit, WI and Conroe, Tx where she bowled in the National Women's Bowling Tournament for 25 years and got into the Bowling Hall of Fame in Beloit. Lynn also served her community as a volunteer for 8 years with Beloit Memorial and for 32 Years with Conroe Regional Hospitals.
She married John on Nov. 30, 1968 and loved to travel with him to all his trap shoots.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Therone "Bus" & Marie Vickerman and her sister, Jean Hardyman.
She is survived by her husband, John and her son, Michael; 2 Nieces Katie Morem & Doug, Mary Swenson & John and 2 Nephews, Matt Hardyman & Tracy and Andy Hardyman.
In her honor, memorials may be made to Parkinson's Society of Houston; 2700 Southwest Fwy #300, Houston, Tx 77098
