March 22, 1940 - December 24, 2022 Conroe, TX - LYNN A. HOFFLAND

A Celebration of Life for Lynn A. Hoffland, 82, of Conroe, Texas will be held Sat., Jan. 14, 2023 at 3:00 PM in the Metcalf Funeral Directors Chapel with Pastor Charles Loving officiating.

To plant a tree in memory of Lynn Hoffland as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you