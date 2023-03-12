Lynn A. Howard
October 28, 1925 - March 9, 2023 ORFORDVILLE, WI - Lynn A. Howard passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 9, 2023, in his home, with his family, following a brief illness. He's now safe in the arms of Jesus!

Lynn was born on Oct. 28, 1935, to Albert and Irma (Yater) Howard in Benton, Mich. He graduated from Benton Harbor High School in 1953. Because he was of draft age, no one wanted to hire him out of high school, so he enlisted in the U.S. Army. After his basic training at Fort Knox, Ky., he spent two months in Yokohama, Japan, before first being sent to Pusan, Korea, and then to Inchon where he spent a year and a half. After returning to the states, he married his high school sweetheart, Donna J. McNees, on Oct. 2, 1955. He finished out his enlistment time serving with the U.S. Navy Seabees in Fort Polk, La. Their first child, Nancy, was born one week after he returned home to Michigan.

