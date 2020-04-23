July 16, 1953 - April 21, 2020
Beloit, WI -- Lydia E. Gonzalez, 66, of Beloit, WI, died on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 in her home. She was born on July 16, 1953 in Harbor Beach, MI, the daughter of Roberto and Florentina (Palacios) Cruz Sr. Lydia was a 1971 graduate of Delavan-Darien High School. She married Hector Gonzalez on December 18, 1971 in St. Andrew Catholic Church., Delavan, WI.
Lydia was employed by Birdseye Foods in Darien, WI. She loved dancing, was devoted and helpful. Lydia always lived life to the fullest. She was a beautiful, funny, strong, energetic, and caring woman with an infectious laugh. Lydia always put everyone else first and was loved by many. Everyone who had the privilege of knowing her called her "grandma".
Survivors include her husband, Hector F. Gonzalez Sr.; daughters, Veronica (Oscar) Delgado and Alma Lydia Carrillo; son, Hector F. (Ladondra) Gonzalez Jr.; grandsons, Oscar Jr., Marco, Adalberto, Agustin, and Fernando Delgado, Miguelangel Carrillo, Skylar and Jaron Coleman; granddaughter, Yasmeen Carrillo; great granddaughter, Mariah Gonzalez; parents, Roberto and Florentina Cruz; sister, Norma (Julian Ibarra) Cruz; brother, Roberto Cruz Jr.; many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her grandsons, Juan Carmelo Gonzalez and Pedro A. Gonzalez.
Family services for Lydia will be held on Monday, April 27, 2020 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI. Online condolences may be sent, and the service video will be webcasted at www.daleymurphywisch.com.
