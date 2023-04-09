Lydia E. "Betty" Gibbs

November 30, 1925 - April 6, 2023 Beloit, WI - Lydia Elizabeth "Betty" Gibbs, 97, of Beloit, WI, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, April 6, 2023 at The Bay at Beloit.
She was born on November 30, 1925 in Richland Center, WI, the daughter of Reverend Lester and Agnes (Janney) Mathews. Betty was a 1944 graduate of Richland Center High School. Betty was formerly married to Arnold Gibbs and they shared three daughters.
Betty was a homemaker and later professionally cleaned homes. She was a former member of the Evangelical United Brethren, Grigley Congregational Church and Our Master's Church. Betty enjoyed playing the piano for Gridley Church services and weddings. She was a member of the Grinnell Hall Goldenaires Singing Group. Betty was a good cook, loved embroidery, spending time with her family, and cats, muffin and Thomas.
Survivors include her daughters, Kathryn (Merlyn) Hill of Beloit, WI, Janet (Dale) Weldon of Louisville, KY, and Cindy (Mark) Givhan of Beloit, WI; grandchildren, Craig Noe, Michelle (Tim) Hoffland, Sarah (Aaron) Wardley, Benjamin Weldon, Tyler (Amber) Weldon, Lyndsy (Cory) Woodard, and Lacey (Hugo) Hernandez; 12 great grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her parents; brother Tom and infant brother Robert; sisters, Jean, Margaret, Marlene, and Marion.
A Funeral Service for Betty will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 11, 2023 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, with Pastor Ruth Lyons officiating. Visitation of remembrance will be from 5:00 p.m. until the time of service Tuesday in the funeral home. A Graveside Service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 12, 2023 in the Richland Center Cemetery, 1300 N. Park St., Richland Center, WI.