Lydia E. "Betty" Gibbs
November 30, 1925 - April 6, 2023 Beloit, WI - Lydia Elizabeth "Betty" Gibbs, 97, of Beloit, WI, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, April 6, 2023 at The Bay at Beloit.

She was born on November 30, 1925 in Richland Center, WI, the daughter of Reverend Lester and Agnes (Janney) Mathews. Betty was a 1944 graduate of Richland Center High School. Betty was formerly married to Arnold Gibbs and they shared three daughters.

