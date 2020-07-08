April 9, 1928 - July 5, 2020
Beloit, WI -- Luz Selk, age 92, of Beloit, died Sunday, July 5, 2020 at Green Knolls in Beloit. She was born April 9, 1928 to the late Jose Antonio and Maria (Marrero) Colon in Corozal, Puerto Rico. Luz married William Selk on April 5, 1995. Luz was active church attendee and loved to sing in church.
Luz's Memorial Service will be 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at The Dwelling Place, 1559 South Mulford Road, Rockford, IL 61108, with Rev. Louis Marquez officiating. A memorial is being established in her name. Please share a memory or a condolence with the Selk family on our website.
BRIAN MARK FUNERAL & CREMATION CARE
1000 Inman Parkway, Beloit, WI 53511
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.