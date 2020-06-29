August 22, 1931 - June 25, 2020
Beloit, WI -- Lucille (Ramsey) Stowers, age 88 died Thursday June 25, 2020. She was born August 22, 1931 to the late Armand and Ann (Schmidt) Fregeau in Beloit WI. She married Raymond Ramsey in 1947 and their union created seven children. He preceded her in death on August 9, 1971. Lucille then married Louis W. Stowers on May 19, 1984 in Beloit. He preceded her in death on August 21, 2013. Lucille worked in the sales department for many years at Kohls. She was a superb homemaker, always put her family first and enjoyed a good puzzle.
She is survived by her children: Gail Ramsey of Beloit, Tom Ramsey of Beloit, Denise (Chet) Organ of Beloit, Lynnette (Gary) Dressler of Beloit, Randy (Becky) Ramsey of Beloit, Darcia (Mike) Smith of Beloit; her step daughter, Cindy Stowers & her grandson, Matthew; ten grandchildren: Tonya (Ben) Ramsey, Jerrod (Cristal) Ramsey, Misty (David) Traver, Bryan (Robin) Bye, Shawn Dressler, Lisa (Andy) Petersen, Tyler (Tarryn) Smith, Kelli Smith, Katelyn (Derek) & Ross Ramsey; twelve great grandchildren: Gabrielle & Jillian Traver, Brett, Jacob & Addison Petersen, Logan Adams, Brayden & Baylee Bye, Alissa & Aminah Crawford, Emilio Cruz and Aubriee Smith; her brother James Fregeau; her sister, Beverly Cochrane and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her two husbands and her son, Perry Ramsey.
The family would like to thank special friend, Cristal Bishop
for the care she gave our mother.
Lucille's Funeral Service will be 12 Noon on Monday June 29, 2020 in the BRIAN MARK FUNERAL HOME, 1000 Inman Parkway, Beloit with Rev. Lucy Wynard officiating. Friends will be received on Monday from 10:30 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will follow the service in Eastlawn Cemetery. Please share a memory or a condolence with the Stowers family on our website. Social distancing and face mask are required.
BRIAN MARK FUNERAL & CREMATION CARE
1000 Inman Parkway, Beloit, 362-2000
