February 11, 1941 - March 3, 2020
Beloit, WI -- Lucille Daniels, daughter of the late Reverend Clark Francis and Irene Francis, was born in Weeks Island, Louisiana on February 11, 1941. She moved to Houston, TX at a young age, where she was reared and later became a longtime resident of Beloit, WI. She passed away on March 3, 2020. Lucille came to know Christ at an early age, and was a devoted member of the Beloit Life Center Church, and former member of the Rivers of Living Waters Redemption Ministries and Macedonia Baptist Church, where she met and married her husband of 35 years, the late Thomas S. Daniels. She was well known for her strong love for God, family, friends, and community. She spread this love wherever she went, and never hesitated to lend a helping hand or speak an encouraging word to those in need. As a result, she was loved and respected by many. She was also an active member of the Rock Bay Harbor retirement community where she had many friends and neighbors whom she cherished. Lucille had a love for all people and a passion for serving. She was affectionately known as the "cake lady" by many who knew her.
Lucille leaves to cherish her memory, her beloved daughter, Lucinda R. Daniels of Pearland, TX; two children resulting from her marriage, Anthony M. Daniels and MaryAnn Ewing both of Beloit, WI; three devoted siblings: Juanita Fleming of Katy, TX, Gilbert (Edith) Francis of Humble, TX, and Patricia Gladney of Beloit, WI; twelve loving grandchildren: Jarvis Williams, Thomas Miller, Dorinda Hayes, Marquita Hayes, Michael Hall, Christopher Hall, Antonio Daniels, Michael (Becky) Daniels, Latoya Daniels, Belinda Hitchcock, Antoniesha Daniels, and Evelyn Hayes; many great-grandchildren; and a host of other special nieces; nephews; relatives and friends. She will also be deeply missed by dear friends of the family, Robbie and Diane. Lucille was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and brothers, Raymond Francis and Clark "June" Francis Jr.
The visitation will be held 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. with a Service at 1 p.m. on Friday March 13, 2020 at Beloit Life Center, 2170 Murphy Woods Rd, Beloit, WI 53511. Professional Services entrusted to Foster Funeral & Cremation Service, Beloit, WI.
