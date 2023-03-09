Lowell Hanson

September 17, 1939 - February 26, 2023 Beloit, WI - Lowell Thomas Hanson, age 83 formerly of Blanchardville and Beloit, recently of Monroe, died early Sunday morning, February 26, 2023 at Azura Memory Care in Monroe. He was born on September 17, 1939 in Rockford, IL to Llloyd Bennet and Ella Marie (Larson) Hanson. Lowell grew up in Blanchardville on the family farm with his parents and siblings. He attended the Blanchardville grade school and graduated from the Blanchardville high school. One of his loves as a youth was fishing on Yellowstone Lake near Blanchardville. Lowell entered the Air Force where he served until 1963. Lowell lived a full life, that included careers in sales and owning and operating a roofing company. His true passion was in the buying and selling of antiques and collectables. A long-time vender at Angela's Attic Mall - he was a larger than life personality and always had time to answer a question or help a customer or fellow dealer. He was known for having 'one of everything' - he just needed to 'remember where I put it'. Lowell was a lover of old movies, the outdoors and any type of fishing equipment, story or trip. His personal collection was impressive and his knowledge was something to behold. He also had a green thumb and was excellent at growing his own vegetables that he would turn into some amazing soups. Lowell was also an animal lover with pictures and memories of his black lab 'ER' always close at hand. He was married to Mary Donahue in Beloit. They were a close couple with a good marriage. Lowell and Mary enjoyed traveling together, especially to Aruba. Mary died in 1998.
Lowell is survived by two sons, Eric (Tiffany) and Matt (Jennifer) Hanson; a daughter Suzette; grandchildren Perry, Ethan, Emma, Donovan, Henry, Genevieve; and a sister Marie Anderson. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife Mary; two sisters Hazel and Florence; and four brothers LeRoy, Roland, Lester and Ralph,
A celebration of life and visitation gathering will be held on Saturday, April 8, 2023 from 11:00 AM until 2:00 PM at Blanchard Hall, 204 S Main Street in Blanchardville. A service will follow at 2:00 PM at Blanchard Hall. Rev. Chris Strohm will officiate. Burial will follow at the Graceland Cemetery in Blanchardville. A catered funeral lunch will then be held back at Blanchard Hall. Saether Funeral Service of Blanchardville is assisting the family. Online memories and condolences can be shared with the family at saetherfuneralservice.com
