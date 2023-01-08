Lousie E. Weisensel

September 28, 1964 - January 5, 2023 Janesville, WI - Louise E. Weisensel, 58, passed away at her home on Thursday, January 5, 2023. She was born September 28, 1964, in Beloit, WI. She graduated high school and went on to receive her Associate Degree at Blackhawk Tech & became a legal secretary. On September 2, 1989, Louise married Allan M. Weisensel in Janesville. He preceded her in death on October 7, 2011.
Louise enjoyed listening to music, traveling, crafting, going on walks, baking, reading, gardening, & curling with friends at the Blackhawk Curling Club. She loved in-depth conversations and was very giving of her time. Her hospitality was evident any time that people visited. She also enjoyed being part of her church and served as a greeter on many Sundays. Her greatest joy was being supportive of her two children, in all of the activities they participated in.
Louise is survived by her two children: Anthony 'AJ' (Ellen) Weisensel and Rachel (Ryan) Rapacz; a grandson due in late February; biological mother Janet Minkey; siblings: James E. Girard, Patrick E. (Mary) Girard, David (Marcy) Minkey and Donald (Krissy) Minkey; and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents James P and Beverly J. (Smith) Girard; and her biological father Donald L. Minkey.
A visitation for Louise will be held on Thursday, January 12, 2023, from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Faith Community Church, 2931 Lucerne Dr, Janesville, WI. A funeral service will follow at 1:00 PM at the church with Pastor Mike Powers. Louise will be buried at a later date in Eastlawn Cemetery, Beloit. APFEL WOLFE FUNERAL HOME, Janesville is assisting the family. Online condolences at www.apfelwolfe.com
