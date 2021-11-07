Louise Ann Otto

July 29, 1927 - November 4, 2021
Beloit, WI - Louise Ann (Baney) Otto, 94, of Beloit, WI, died Thursday, November 4, 2021 at The Suites of Beloit surrounded by family.
She was born July 29, 1927 in Queens, NY, the daughter of Robert and Ann (Oversby) Baney. Louise grew up the eldest of 3 girls in Hollis, Queens, New York. Louise was a 1945 graduate of Jackson High School in St. Albans, Borough of Queens, New York. She worked at W.T. Company Department Store as a sales girl.
On May 5, 1945 Louise met Lowell "Ole" M. Otto while she was waiting at a bus stop for home. Lowell made a bet with his Navy friends that he could get her to come in the corner bar for a beer. She ended up talking to him for hours and missed bus after bus. She invited him and his friends to her home for dinner and a place to sleep for the night. Her Dad was known to ask the servicemen to come to the house for a home cooked meal. Lowell would come and visit Louise on the weekends he had leave from the Navy. She married Lowell on October 24, 1946 and they moved to Beloit a month later.
Louise worked at Arlan's Department store in Beloit, WI from the day it opened to the day it closed. She was an accomplished baker and cook, winning city competitions for the best pies, desserts, and cookies. She spent as much time as she could in her beautiful flower and rose gardens and it showed as she had people often stop by to comment on how beautiful her flowers were.
Survivors include; children, Helen Otto of Beloit, WI, Bruce (Jackie) Otto of Beloit, WI, Sandy (Kurt) Weber of Roscoe, IL, Jackie Riese of Beloit, and Julie Shaw of Beloit; grandchildren, Heather Pulaski, Rachel Otto, Mark Weber, Mike Weber, Matt Weber, Shane Myhres, Amy Hagestad, Kelly Horrell, and Stephanie Johnson; twelve great grandchildren and 3 more (triplets due in December); along with many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her parents, husband Lowell "Ole" and sisters Jean Koehler and Janet Kropat.
The family would like to thank the staff at The Suites of Beloit for the care that was given to Louise and to Beloit Regional Hospice.
Visitation of remembrance will be from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd. Beloit, WI. Funeral services will follow immediately after the visitation with Chaplain Mark Maxted officiating. Burial will be in Floral Lawn Cemetery; 835 Dearborn Ave., South Beloit, IL.
