Lou Rae Kremer

December 8, 1932 - December 9, 2020
Beloit, WI - Lou Rae (Voros) Kremer, age 88, of Beloit, formerly of Wisconsin Dells, died Tuesday, December 9th, 2020 at Beloit Memorial Hospital after a 15 day fight against Covid-19.
Lou Rae was born in Madison, WI on Dec. 8th, 1932 to Louis and Mary (Gulas) Voros. Lou Rae grew up in Oconomowoc and rural Wisconsin Dells attending a one room schoolhouse. She graduated from Wisconsin Dells High School in 1951. Lou Rae met John Kremer while working at the Bank of Wisconsin Dells. They were married on September 18, 1954 at St. Cecilia's Catholic Church in Wisconsin Dells. They enjoyed 53 years of marriage until John's death on January 4th, 2008. John and Lou Rae loved to play golf together and Lou Rae was fortunate to achieve a hole in one. John and Lou Rae wintered many years in Palm Desert, CA. In August 2003 they moved to Beloit to be closer to their daughter Cindy. Lou Rae enjoyed cooking, gambling, playing tennis and attending Barry Manilow concerts with her daughter Cindy. She was a cat lover who had several cats that lived over 20 years. She was a Brownie leader for many years and in her later life enjoyed spending time attending events of her Great Grandchildren. This past summer she fought valiantly against breast cancer and had recently completed 33 radiation treatments. Lou Rae was a quiet person who never complained. She did like to worry.
Lou Rae will be lovingly remembered by her daughter, Cindy Kremer (Steve DeRango) of Roscoe, IL.; step grandchildren Becky (Brent) Mangiaracina and Lisa (David) Gramer; Great Grandchildren Melissa Mangiaracina, Hailey Mangiaracina, Gwen Gramer and Teddy Gramer. Sister Boni (Jack) Hanson; nieces Belinda (Henry) DeKruiff, Heidi Hanson and Jill (Keith) McCoy, Donna Jo McCloskey, Diane Poole; nephews Tim (Kathy) Blatchley, Michael McCloskey and five great nieces and nephews. Cousins Audrey Sessner, Nancy Studler and Aloha McBride. Special friend Marge Hilgart.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; stepmother Julia Voros; sister Jeanie Blatchley; brother and sister-in-law Paul (Judy) McCloskey.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date due to Covid-19. Memorials of remembrance to the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin, 222 S. Arch St. Janesville, WI 53548. Special thanks to the Beloit Memorial Hospital Staff.
BRIAN MARK FUNERAL & CREMATION CARE
1000 Inman Parkway Beloit 608-362-2000
www. brianmarkfh.com