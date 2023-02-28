Lorraine Oldenburg

December 1, 1950 - February 25, 2023 Beloit, WI - Lorraine J. Oldenburg, 72, of Beloit, WI, passed away on Saturday, February 25, 2023 in her home. She and Fritz are finally reunited.

She was born on December 1, 1950, in Beloit, WI, the daughter of John W. and Phyllis E. (Turner) Rhead. Lorraine was a 1969 graduate of Turner High School. She married her beloved Fritz Oldenburg on September 8, 1973, in Beloit. He predeceased her on August 10, 2001.

