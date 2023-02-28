Lorraine Oldenburg

December 1, 1950 - February 25, 2023 Beloit, WI - Lorraine J. Oldenburg, 72, of Beloit, WI, passed away on Saturday, February 25, 2023 in her home. She and Fritz are finally reunited.
She was born on December 1, 1950, in Beloit, WI, the daughter of John W. and Phyllis E. (Turner) Rhead. Lorraine was a 1969 graduate of Turner High School. She married her beloved Fritz Oldenburg on September 8, 1973, in Beloit. He predeceased her on August 10, 2001.
Lorraine was formerly employed by Freeman Shoe, and a factory in Rockford, IL as an inspector. In 1974, she became a homemaker taking care of her family and close friends. Lorraine enjoyed going on trips and having picnics at the family home in Millston, WI. She liked fishing, hunting, snowmobiling, four wheeling and so much more. Lorraine loved her two cats, Boots and Hissy. She also enjoyed cross-stitching, doing crafts, taking pictures, home videos, and making photo books. Lorraine was such a giving person, if you needed anything you could always count on her. She had a very wonderful, kind and giving heart. Lorraine was a devoted daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin and friend.
Survivors include her son, Scott (Dee) Rhead; grandson, Josh and granddaughter, Brie, all of Janesville, WI; sister, Nora Rhead of Beloit; stepson, Fritz (Rhonda) Oldenburg of Beloit; grandson, Fritz and granddaughter, Kellie; several special relatives, nephews, nieces, cousins, other close and dear friends.
In life we loved you dearly, in death we do the same, it broke our hearts to lose you. You left us precious memories; you are still our guide. Though we cannot see you, you're always at our side. She will be deeply missed.
Lorraine was predeceased by her husband, Fritz Oldenburg in 2001; parents; Phyllis Rhead in 1986 and John Rhead in 1998; brother, Bobby Rhead in 1999; sister, JoAnn in 1942; and grandparents, several aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
A Funeral Service for Lorraine will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, March 3, 2023 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI 53511. Burial will be in Floral Lawn Cemetery, South Beloit, IL. Visitation of Remembrance will be from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service Friday in the funeral home.