Lorraine Heidt

Beloit, WI - Lorraine Anne Heidt, 77, of Beloit, WI, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, March 4, 2022 at Beloit Memorial Hospital surrounded by her loving family.
She was born on February 1, 1945 in Beloit, WI, the daughter of Howard and Elaine (Turrell) Westbrook. Lorraine was a 1963 Beloit Memorial High School graduate. She married Charles Heidt on November 29, 1988 in Janesville, WI.
Lorraine was a 17 year Breast Cancer survivor. She was an avid volunteer for Meals on Wheels and WAV, a volunteer water quality monitoring group. Family genealogy was very important to Lorraine. Lorraine loved gifting and was known for her exquisite wrapping. She enjoyed all nature and especially loved to watch from her patio the birds, deer, coyotes, turkeys and others that would visit the creek. She could not be disturbed between 4:30 pm and 5:00 pm because that's when Jeopardy was on. Lorraine was very competitive, especially when it came to final Jeopardy. She enjoyed scuba diving and was very quick to remind Chuck that she was the only family member to perform an emergency ascent while diving. As a youth she was involved in several ice skating groups with her parents.
Survivors include her husband, Chuck of Beloit, WI; daughter, Dodi (Jim) Maddock of Beloit, WI; grandchildren, Melissa Powers of Beloit, WI, Ashley Lindsey of Rockford, IL and Azreal Erickson of Denton, TX; great grandchildren, Aiden Sanders and Audrey Lindsey; nieces, nephews and cousins, especially, Cindy Jewett; life long school mates, Anna, Arlene, Glenda, Judy and Pat; and her beloved pets, cat, Belle and dog, Sherman.
Lorraine was predeceased by her grandparents, Martha and Lyndon Turrell; parents; son, David Erickson; and brother, Kenneth Westbrook.
A Celebration of Life for Lorraine will be held at a later date. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, assisted the family with arrangements.
Memorials in Lorraine's name may be made to Meals on Wheels or Beloit Regional Hospice which were both very dear to her heart.