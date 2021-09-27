Lake Geneva and Sharon,, WI - Lorna Sue Weiffenbach
of Lake Geneva formerly of Sharon, Wisconsin.
Lorna was born July 3, 1945 in Chicago to Frank and Mary Weiffenbach. She passed away on Thursday, September 23, 2021 at Sage Meadow of Lake Geneva, Wisconsin. She was 76.
Lorna lived most of her life in the same house in Sharon. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater with a teaching degree. She taught elementary school in the Clinton School District for 30 years, and eventually teaching children of her students. You would always see her attired for every holiday, from earrings to socks. Lorna had a passion for horses. She had several horses over her lifetime, which provided her with serenity and pleasure. Her love of horses and caring for others was what lead her to SMILES (Special Methods in Learning Equine Skills) where she was a dedicated volunteer for 17 years, helping the disabled. She loved this program, the people and the horses. Her life was filled with many wonderful dogs and cats, some being rescues, and giving them all a loving home. Her knitted scarves and blankets may be found in many homes. She enjoyed eating out, visiting with others, enjoying the food and company. You could often find her in the local restaurant. She was also a Green Bay Packer fan, enjoyed Disney, and loved anything red, white and blue.
She is survived by her sister, Linda (Dexter) Barrows and brother Ronnie Weiffenbach; niece and nephew Dexter Weiffenbach (Kyla) and Erika Weiffenbach; great nieces and nephews Dexter Barrows and Ella, Garrett, Thomas, Lily and Jaxon Weiffenbach. She is predeceased by her parents and her daughter, Renee Lynn Roth.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, September 30th at Christ Lutheran Church at 228 Martin St, Sharon, Wisconsin, from 10:00 AM until the time of service at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery in Sharon Township where she will be laid to rest next to her daughter.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to SMILES (Special Methods In Learning Equine Skills) N2666 County Rd. K Darien, WI 53114.