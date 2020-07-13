March 20, 1930 - July 8, 2020
Sout Beloit, IL -- Loren G. Sigman, 90, of South Beloit, IL, died on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 in his home. He was born on March 20, 1930 in Beulah, ND, the son of Harley and Julia (Kingsnorth) Sigman. Loren was a 1948 graduate of Mount Iron High School in MN. He married Dorothy Pospischil on October 9, 1960 in St. Peter Catholic Church, South Beloit, IL. After high school, Loren owned and worked a 160-acre farm for 2 years, then drove for the Greyhound Bus Company for 3 1/2 years. He owned and operated a Refrigerator Semi through Pirkle Refrigeration Freight Lines as well as the owner for Area Builders Inc Construction Company. Loren retired from Beloit College after 15 years. He was a lifetime member of St. Peter Catholic Church in South Beloit, IL, and a member of their bingo hall crew. Loren was also a 4th degree member of the Knights of Columbus Council #8021 and the South Beloit Businessman's Hall. He enjoyed his retirement through helping others and having famous garage sales.
Survivors include his wife, Dorothy Sigman of South Beloit, IL; daughters: Ardis (Charlie) Quick of Roseville, MN, Lori (Scot) Story of South Beloit, IL, and Heidi (Duane) Hackbarth of Roscoe, IL; grandchildren: Jason Quick of Roseville, MN, Travis (Kelsey) Quick of Robbinsdale, MN, Paige (Nate) Hanley of Holly Ridge, NC, Kenneth Hackbarth of Corinth, MS, and Lauren Hackbarth of St. Paul, MN; aunt, Ann Jorde of Minot, ND; sisters, Yvonne (Melvin) Boetcher of Plymouth, MN and Lila Bosch of Bismark, ND; brothers, James (Peggy) Sigman of Hazen, ND and Marvin (Janice) Sigman of Buelah, ND; three great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents; sons, Loren G. II and Howard Sigman; sister, Marna; brothers: Ralph, Clinton and Lester Sigman.
Funeral Services for Loren will be at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 18, 2020 in St. Peter Catholic Church, 620 Blackhawk Blvd, South Beloit, IL, with Fr. James Canova officiating. Burial will be in Floral Lawn Cemetery. Visitation of remembrance will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, July 17, 2020 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, with a rosary to be recited at 4:45 p.m. Social Distancing and masks are required. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com
