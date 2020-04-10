January 16, 1963 - April 1, 2020
Janesville, WI -- Loren David Brooks, 57, of Janesville, WI, passed into the loving arms of his mother and father on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 in his home. He was born on January 16, 1963 in Beloit, WI, the son of Dale and Charlotte (Kluck) Brooks. Loren was a graduate of Beloit Memorial High School. Loren was employed by KANDU Industries for 30 years. He enjoyed the Special Olympics and Epilepsy Camp which he attended every year. Loren also loved to bowl, puzzles, word searches, baseball cards, wrestling, and had a passion for everything about The Beatles and their music. Loren had a witty sense of humor and an infectious laugh with a sly grin that made everyone believe he had a secret to tell. His favorite things were Sam's Pizza, his chips, dip and Mountain Dew.
Survivors include his siblings: Todd (Karen) Brooks, Cyndi (Robert) Lowrey both of Beloit, WI, Linda Brooks of Beloit, WI, and Jody Brooks of LaCrosse, WI; very special aunt, Rose Ackley of Beloit, WI; very dear long-time friend, Ann Marie Wierick; many loving nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents.
A service will be held at a later date. Inurnment will be in Mt. Thabor Cemetery. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, assisted the family with arrangements. Memorials may be given in his name to KANDU Industries. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com
A heartfelt thank you to Michele Repka, his friend and caregiver who was such an important part of Loren's life. We are very grateful for all the love and care you showed him for many years and also to Dana and all his friends at KANDU.
