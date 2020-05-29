Lolita "Lolly" Marie Stanton

June 29, 1932 - May 17, 2020
Beloit, WI -- Lolita Marie Stanton "Lolly", 87, of Beloit, WI, and Chicago, IL, passed away on Sunday, May 17, 2020 at Fair Oaks Rehabilitation & Health Care Center, South Beloit, IL. She was born June 29, 1932 in Chicago, IL, the daughter of Paul and Angelina Sabitina "Selma" Capaccioli. Lolita was a graduate of Beloit High School and Beloit College. She married Raymond Kay Stanton on June 12, 1954 in St. Thomas Catholic Church, Beloit, WI. He predeceased her on December 18, 2010.
Lolly was an elementary school teacher and was employed by Chicago Public Schools. She retired from Sauganash Elementary School. Lolly attended Queen of All Saints Basilica Church in Chicago and both St. Thomas Catholic Church and St. Jude Catholic Church in Beloit. Lolly had a zest for life and enjoyed traveling with Ray and Raymond when he was younger. She was energetic and compassionate, always helping people through difficult times, and she was involved in many organizations.
She is survived by her son, Raymond P. Stanton of Chicago, IL. Lolly was predeceased by her parents.
MAMA'S LAST LILACS
My Mother passed away early Sunday afternoon on May 17th 2020. I am grateful and Thank GOD for prayers answered and miracles granted that I was able to be with her inside her care center and at her side. I was able to hold her hand and talk to her for the last 9 days of her earthly life. That GRACE granted and acknowledged by me, allowed by me to be strong and to return GRACE with GRACE. I am so GRATEFUL. I have a story that I feel compelled to share about these, her last Lilacs from me... Ever since I was 5 years old, I always gave my mother fresh lilacs in the spring. I would knock on doors as a little boy and ask if I could have some Lilacs for my "mommy". I did this throughout my childhood and continued doing it as an adult. For over a week I looked for Blooming Lilacs but I could not find any. It appeared that it was too early in the season in Wisconsin. Friday night I spent all night with her and on Saturday I stayed well into the morning hours. I went home, to the Wisconsin house, to try to get some rest knowing that she likely would pass on Sunday because her body was getting cold to the touch. I couldn't sleep at all. I called the nursing home at 6 a.m. and they said nothing had changed and begged me to please try and get some rest. I called again shortly after noon to let them know I was on the way in. They said that was good because they saw some changes in her condition and had tried calling me (while I was showering), and that hospice nurses were on the way as well. I got in the car and started the 10 or 15 minute drive there. On the way I drove within a half of a block of my Italian Grandma and Grandpa's house where my Mom was raised and where I spent most of my weekends as a child. I pulled over in front of the little white frame house and sat for a moment with tears in my eyes. I looked up and suddenly saw down the side of the house and in the backyard my grandpa's lilac bush. It was old and gnarly reminding me of an ancient olive tree in the Holy Land. It had stems as thick around as my thigh and its branches were bent to the ground in the rain full of blooming lilacs. I went to the front door and rang the bell (of course standing back far with my mask on). I talked to the elderly woman that answered the door and told her my story and asked if I could have some Lilacs from my grandpa's bush for my mother. She said that I could. I broke off three branches returning to my car with them. Tears ran down my face as the warmth of the car suddenly made the fragrance of the flowers beautifully overwhelming. At that moment I knew... The phone rang almost instantly and it was a woman from hospice care asking how much longer I would be. I said... "My mother has passed, hasn't she?" And she said "Yes she just did". The circle of life enfolded me. There is something so BEAUTIFUL about the synchronicity of this to me that I had to share it.
We had decided some things together a while ago. We will not be having a memorial service. As it turns out that would be difficult or impossible to do now during this crisis anyway. We agreed that we both would like any memorial donations in her name to be made to GLOBAL GIRLS INC. Chicago, IL. All memorial donations may be sent to the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, 53511.
My mother was proud of my being on the Board of Directors and of my involvement with this Amazing Organization working with Chicago children to encourage them, teach them life skills, and create opportunities for them to work hard and take ownership of their own success. Mom was a Chicago Public School teacher her entire life. That also made helping these beautiful children close to her heart. She asked me herself several times to make donations to Global Girls. Thank you in advance for your show of support. Please pray for my Mother and please pray for me. I will miss my Mom but I am glad her suffering is finally over. May she rest in peace. Thank you for all the love and kindness you have shown me through this difficult time. I love and appreciate you all. Please Stay Safe, Stay Well, Stay Healthy and Stay Blessed.
