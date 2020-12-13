Lois VanderPal

June 10, 1935 - December 10, 2020
Milton, WI - Lois A. VanderPal, 85, of Milton, WI, passed away on Thursday, December 10, 2020 at Milton Senior Living.
She was born June 10, 1935 in Beloit, WI, the daughter of Franklin and Nellie (Ferwerda) Smith. Lois was a 1953 graduate of South Beloit High School, South Beloit, IL.
Lois was employed by Woodward Govenor Company. She was a hard working mother of five who enjoyed spending time with her family, gardening and tending her flower beds. Lois was an avid bowler. She was a member of the Woodward 25 year Club. Lois was a friend to everyone and will be dearly missed.
Survivors include her children, Marla Mayer, Duane Mayer, Lori (Greg) Linscheid, Diana (Jim) Wiesner, and Holly (Adam) Mauel; grandchildren, Sarah (Matt Phillips) McIntyre, Jessica Walworth, Taylor Walworth, Mason Mauel, Brandon Mayer, Cole (Amber) Linscheid and Morgan Linscheid; great grandchildren, June, Jaelyn, Carter, Cameron and Davis; brother, Virgil Smith; sister-in-law, Patricia Smith; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her parents, former husbands, Paul Mayer Jr. and Mike VanderPal; sister, Phyllis (Sam) Stima and Carol (Edward) Dmochowski; brother, Allan Smith; and sister-in-law, Grace Smith.
Funeral service will be at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, December 16, 2020 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI, with Pastor Jerry Amstutz officiating. Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday in the funeral home. Social distancing and face mask are required.
