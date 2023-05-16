January 24, 1931 - May 15, 2023 Clinton, WI - Lois N. Kroeze, age 92, of Clinton died Monday, May 15, 2023, in her daughter's home surrounded by her family. She was born January 24, 1931, to Jake and Katie (Helmhout) Risseeuw in Todd County, South Dakota. Lois graduated from Todd County High School in Mission, South Dakota in 1948. She married Ernest Kroeze on October 13, 1949. Lois attended Chadron State, in Chadron, Nebraska and Blackhawk Tech. She owned and operated the Clinton Kitchen for many years until she sold it to her daughter Connie and son-in-law Jim in 1989. Lois loved to bowl, made hundreds of quilts and blankets, and donated them to many people and organizations. She was a member of Emmanuel Community Church and WALROC Bowling Hall of Fame. Lois served two separate terms on the Clinton Village Board. She also attended over 6,000 sporting and other school events. She enjoyed having coffee at the round table, at the Clinton Kitchen, where there was always room for one more.
She is survived by her children, Deborah (Dennis) Roach of Beloit, Rhonda (Kirk) Douglas, of Clinton, Kathy (Richard) Wacek of Richmond, VA, Connie Farrell and Sherry (Jim) Stilwell, both of Clinton, daughter-in-law Andrea Kroeze and her brother, Norman "Bud" & Barb Risseeuw; her sisters, Yvonne Gretschmann, Maria "Tweed" & Stan Odling, and Ruth Wright. She is further survived by sixteen grandchildren, thirty-nine great-grandchildren and seven great-great grandchildren.
Lois was preceded in death by her parents, her son Ernest (Bill), sisters Audrey (Robert) Bunker, Lola (Richard) Van Wyhe, brother Darrel (Sonny) (Nancy) Risseeuw, her mother-in-law, JoHanna Kroeze Schryvers, brothers-in-law Robert Gretschmann and Fred Wright, sons-in-law, Jim Morris and Jim Farrell and her granddaughter Kelley Morris.
The family would like to thank the staff at Beloit Regional Hospice.
The Funeral Service for Lois will be 10:30 a.m. on Saturday May 20, 2023, at EMMANUEL COMMUNITY CHURCH, 319 East Street, Clinton with Rev. Chad Strabbing officiating. Friends will be received in Church on Friday night, May 19, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and again on Saturday in Church from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Beloit Regional Hospice, Project 16:49 in Beloit or ECC Missions. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared on our website.