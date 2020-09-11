Lois M. O'Conner

January 24, 1932 - September 9, 2020
Beloit, WI -- Lois M. O'Connor, 88, of Beloit, WI, passed away on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 in Beloit Memorial Hospital. She was born January 24, 1932 in Minneapolis, MN, the daughter of William and Helen (Zmuda) Johnson. Lois was a graduate of Hopkins High School, Hopkins, MN. She married John O'Connor June 7, 1952 in Minneapolis, MN. He predeceased her on November 14, 2014. Lois enjoyed spending time with her family especially on the holidays, cooking, and painting ceramic dolls that she made herself. She was always there when she was needed. Lois was a member of St. Jude Catholic Church.
Survivors include her children: Mary Kremkoski, Joyce Straight, Becky (Don) Markin, Joan Straight, and Lori Ludlum all of Beloit, WI; grandchildren: Mark, Tammy, Jeromy, Jonathon, April, Michael, Rebecca, Heather, Jason, Sheila, Christina, Josh, Darin, Robert and Christopher; 32 great grandchildren and nine great-great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her parents; brothers, William D. Johnson Jr. and Wilbur Johnson; sister, Jean; grandson, Ronnie; great grandson, Hunter; and two sons-in-law, John Kremkoski and Wayne Straight.
Funeral service for Lois will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, September 17, 2020 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI. Burial will be in Mt. Thabor Cemetery. Visitation of remembrance will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service Thursday in the funeral home. Social distancing and face mask are required. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com