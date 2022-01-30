Janesville, WI - Lois Lorraine Meadows, age 81, a life-long Janesville/Beloit area resident ended her earthly life at St. Mary's Janesville Hospital on Friday, January 28, 2022. Lois was born in Beloit on October 2, 1940, the daughter of Claude and Lorraine (Desing) Meadows.
Lois attended Baptist Bible College for three years and Graff's Vocational/ Technical School for one year in Springfield, MO. She was employed as a certified nursing assistant and later as a Licensed Practical Nurse in area nursing homes for many years. For the past two years, Lois has made her home at Rock Haven Nursing Home.
Lois' faith in Christ was the most important thing in her life. She knew her own imperfections well, so her confidence before God was that Jesus lived a perfect life on her behalf, then died in her place to take the punishment for her sin. His resurrection three days later effectively triumphed over death and the grave, so Lois faced the end of her earthly life with a sure hope in a better and eternal life with her Lord. It was her greatest desire and goal to share this hope with others in her life—that they, too, would know and put their faith in Christ.
Lois Meadows is survived by her sister, Kathryn Warrick of Greenville, TX as well as her dear friends at Grace Evangelical Free Church, Beloit. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Claude "Buzz" Meadows.
A visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at GRACE EVANGEICAL FREE CHURCH, 6403 South County Road D, Beloit. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 2nd at the CHURCH. Rev. Dennis Anderson will officiate. Private burial will follow in the Baldwin Cemetery, Beloit Township. HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME is assisting with the arrangement. www.henkeclarson.com
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Grace Evangelical Free Church, Beloit.