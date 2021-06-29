December 27, 1932 - June 27, 2021
Beloit, WI - Lois J. Krehoff age 88 of Beloit died Sunday June 27, 2021 at Beloit Memorial Hospital. She was born December 27, 1932 to the late Dale and Clara (Hendrickson) Hale in Blanchardville, WI. She graduated from Clinton High School in 1951 and the Madison School of Cosmetology. Lois married Fred Krehoff, on June 4, 1955 at Jefferson Prairie Lutheran Church. He preceded her in death on January 31, 1991. A Beloit resident for more than 65 years, she worked as a hairdresser all her life, and finally retired this last January. Lois was a member of Jefferson Prairie Lutheran Church. She enjoyed time with family and was especially proud of the arrival of her first great granddaughter in 2020.
Lois is survived by her three sons, David (Rhonda) Krehoff of Janesville, Steven (Terry) Krehoff of Beloit and Robert (Penny) Krehoff of Edgerton; five grandchildren, Justin Krehoff, Stephanie Krehoff, Ashley (Matt) Nielson, Michael Krehoff & Greta Krehoff; her great granddaughter, Camilla Krehoff; her sister, Sue Hale of Janesville and sister-in-laws, Kay Hale of Beloit, Bonnie (David) LaFleur of Wisconsin Rapids and Sandra Hale of Greenfield, IN.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband her three brothers, Alvin, Roger and Don and her sister Juliene Strom.
The family would like to thank the staff at Beloit Regional Hospice and Beloit Memorial Hospital for the care they gave Lois.
Lois's Funeral Service will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, July 2, 2021 at JEFFERSON PRAIRIE LUTHERAN CHURCH, 23184 Bergen Road, Poplar Grove, IL with Pastor Linda Winkelman officiating. Friends will be received on Friday in Church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Internment will take place in Jefferson Prairie West Cemetery. A memorial is being established in her name. Please share a memory of a condolence with the Krehoff family on our website.
