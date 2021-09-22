Beloit, WI - Lois Cornford, 84, of Beloit, WI, passed away on Sunday, September 19, 2021 at Highview In the Woodlands, Rockton, IL.
She was born on August 13, 1937 in Eastman, WI, the daughter of William and Leona (Picha) Bouzek. Lois married Kenneth Cornford on January 19, 1955 in Prairie Du Chien, WI. Kenneth predeceased her on August 2, 2018.
Lois was employed by the Beloit Country Club. She was an active member of Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church, where she and Kenneth were greeters for over 22 years. She was a volunteer reader for the children at Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic School. Lois recited the rosary monthly with the residents at Premier Care. She was a proud member of the Lois Club and the Square-Dancing Club. Lois was a volunteer for the Blood Bank. She enjoyed ice skating with her children. Lois was an avid bowler and was in various leagues. Lois' catch phrase was that she "wasn't a drinker, but a thinker." She loved giving hugs to everyone she met.
Survivors include her children, Dave (Vicki) Cornford of South Beloit, IL, Dan (Kathie) Cornford and Larry Cornford both of Beloit, WI; grandchildren, Shannon Latham and Shawn Cornford both of Las Vegas, NV, Jessica (Doug) Bartmann of Waukesha, WI, Amber Cornford of Cherry Valley, IL and Ashley (Zachary) Kentner of South Beloit, IL; great grandchildren, Kellen and Kacey Latham, Jackson, Dalton and Ella Bartmann; numerous nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her parents and brother, John Bouzek.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Lois will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 in Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church, 2222 Shopiere Rd., Beloit, WI with Fr. Michael Resop officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Thabor cemetery. A visitation of remembrance will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Monday, September 27, 2021 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI.
Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society or Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church.