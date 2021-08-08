March 13, 1932 - August 3, 2021
Beloit, WI - Lois Anne Maxted, 89, of Beloit, WI, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family on August 3rd, 2021, at her home. She was born to parents Harold (Pop) and Viola (Brown) Green on March 13th, 1932, in Scranton, PA. Lois graduated from Beloit Memorial High School in 1950 and continued her education at University of Wisconsin Madison. She married the love of her life, Harold Paul Maxted on April 19th, 1953.
Lois was a devoted wife, who loved to do whatever Paul wanted to do, as long as they were doing it together. She enjoyed bowling, knitting, and baking, especially her "wacky cake". Lois was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star and served as the Illinois state representative. She served on many boards of the First Baptist Church, including the renovation committee; was involved in the Girl Scouts, Ruth's Circle and the "Lois Club". Lois was a mother advisor for Rainbow for Girls and involved in many more organizations. Most of all, she is remembered as giving, kind, and selfless, for her love of family, and the pride she had for her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She is missed.
Lois is survived by her children, Kent (Mary) Maxted, Mark (Jana) Maxted and Paula (Dawn) Maxted, nine grandchildren, and nine great grand children. She is further survived by a sister-in-law, numerous nieces, nephews and many, many friends.
Lois was predeceased by her husband, Paul, sister Jean (Richard) Bastian, and brother, Dr. H. Daniel Green.
The family would like to acknowledge special care giver, Ami, the Palliative Care Team of Beloit Health System, Stephanie, Anderia, Beth, and all others of the Beloit Regional Hospice Staff for the special care, attention and love that Mom received.
Lois's Funeral Service will be 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 12, 2021, in the Brian Mark Funeral Home, 1000 Inman Parkway, Beloit, Rev. Gene Van Galder officiating. Friends will be received on Thursday in the Funeral Home from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will be at Eastlawn Cemetery, 2200 Milwaukee Road, Beloit following the service. In Lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be given to the First Baptist Church of Beloit or Beloit Regional Hospice. Please share a memory or a condolence with the Maxted family on our website.
